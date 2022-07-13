Surface Pro 8 prices slashed by up to 38% this Prime Day

2-in-1 tablets are the best friend of those who love their tablet, but also need the functionality of a laptop. If it’s time to dive into this product category, or upgrade your old one, there’s a big price reduction to take advantage of. This Prime Day, Amazon has dropped down the price of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8.

That means you can bag Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1 for 38%/£382 saving on the regular price of £1000. This huge saving applies to the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Surface Pro 8 in silver with the Intel i5. Note that the deal doesn’t include the keyboard, you’ll need to purchase that separately. Luckily, that’s also on offer (how convenient) – down 34%/£55 at £105 for the black or down 28%/£44 at £115 for the blue.

If you need some extra storage, you can grab the same silver device with 8GB RAM but 256GB storage for £683 – also a 38%/£415 drop in price from £1100. If you want the same 256GB configuration in black, it’ll be slightly more at £720 – still a saving of 34%/£379 from the usual £1100. There are no deals for the 128GB device in black. Nor are there any deals for the 512GB storage or 16GB RAM options. If you need the Intel i7 processor instead, you’ll get a 33%/£500 reduction at £1000 for the black model. None of these deals come with the keyboard, either.

The Surface Pro 8 you’ll get a tablet running Windows that can flip over into a laptop, when paired with the magnetically attached keyboard. It’s incredibly portable at 890g and with a 12.3-inch screen, but also big enough for multitasking work. It clocks out at 450 nits of brightness, and the screen resolution is 2736 x 1828 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Inside the device, you’ll find either an Intel i5 or i7 processor (there’s also a lower i3 option, but that’s not on offer). These processors are good enough for gaming, as well as boosting day-to-day work. There’s a 5MP selfie camera/webcam for video calls, and a 10MP snapper on the back. Microsoft reckons the battery will last 16 hours, but the reality is a little less than that. The Surface Pro 8 charges via a magnetic cable.

The Surface Pro 8 scored a respectable 4 stars out of 5 in our review. With the device, you’ll be getting Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1 – a solid option for anyone to consider. And with savings of hundreds of pounds, there’s never been a better time to hit purchase.