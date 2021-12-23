Stuff magazine’s January issue is out now!

Christmas may be upon us, but we’re already looking forward to the void-type bit after Christmas (twixmas?) and the New Year when there’s plenty of time to kick back and relax with the new issue of Stuff magazine!

There’s plenty of ‘new year’ in the January issue, but we also look back at the last 12 months with our Stuff Awards, celebrating the very best tech of 2021 as the year draws to a close. Whereas others announce their awards before everything has been released, we prefer to wait a bit and actually work out our favourite tech of the year.





And as well as our definitive guide to what brilliant stuff you probably should have bought over the past year (sorry Santa), we also crown our definitive 2021 Gadget of the Year. And it’s not all on us – you’ve also voted for the Readers’ Gadget of the Year, and what a closely fought battle that was…





Plus, whether you’re a health fanatic or someone whose idea of exercise is walking to the kitchen for more crisps, you’ll love our guide to top fitness gear. If you plan to start going to the gym, running or doing something more exciting like zooming down a mountain on foldable skis (yes, really), we’ve got the essentials for getting a sweat on during the cold winter months.

And naturally, we’ve got stacks of reviews as we always have, including Halo Infinite, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, the latest Huawei Watch GT3, Evercade VS and more. Grab your mag now!