Stuff magazine June 2021 issue out now

The June issue of Stuff magazine is out now and it's a garden gadget special with smart BBQs, portable speakers, robo mowers and much more for making the most of your summer... you know, when the rain finally stops.
With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the chance to invite up to 30 friends into your backyard, we felt now was the perfect time to help you put on a show for them, with the latest tech to trim your bushes, get the lawn looking Wembley-like, and start the party.
If you prefer animals to people, we've even added gadgets and tips on how to turn your outside space into scene from the Chris Packham playbook by attracting wildlife and catching the critters on candid camera.
And that's not all...
Raining cats and dogs
If you prefer your animals domesticated or are one of the millions that bought pets during the pandemic, we've picked out some cool kit for cool cats, dogs and even fish, including a connected bone with an "emotional system" – we kid you not.
In this month's Hot Stuff section we introduce you to the new M1-equipped Apple iMac and iPad Pro, discover why Bang & Olufsen have made a speaker that looks like a book, and shed a spotlight on the super-specced Sony Xperia 1 III and 5 III.
There's also the latest shows to stream for the next four weeks, the scoop of the best new video games coming your way and we meet Richard Browning – the real-life Tony Stark and brains behind Gravity Industries who are making jet suits for the Royal Marines, no less.
...and for desert
In Wheels we go on location to the Saudi Arabian desert for the launch eco motorsport Extreme E and bring you the best Bluetooth keyboards for home working as part of over 270 top tech picks throughout the magazine.
Reviews include the portable Sonos Roam speaker, Insta360's smallest action camera ever, the DJI FPV drone, gaming headsets for under £100, LG's new range-topping OLED and so much more.
