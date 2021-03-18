Stuff magazine April 2021 issue out now

The April issue of Stuff magazine is out now and we've dedicated it to all things eco – so hear us out.

There is absolutely no way to avoid the fact that most of the stuff in Stuff is made from, well, stuff. And some of that stuff is in some way detrimental to the planet. What can we say? Humans are bad.

Steps can be taken now. We must stop throwing everything away if we’re going to keep Earth on the straight and narrow, and so a circular economy with reusable, recyclable and renewable products seems the only plausible way forward – welcome to the premise for the eco-tech special.

The idea is to give you a greater idea of where your stuff comes from, what your stuff is made from, how long your stuff will last, and what to do with your stuff when you’re finished with it.