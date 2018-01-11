Stuff CES 2018 Wearable Tech Awards winners announced

All year, technology manufacturers work tirelessly crafting new inventions, creating gadgets that they hope will wow the world with their innovation, practicality and design.

Then, they bring them to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, so that journalists can mercilessly pick them apart, say which ones they like and don't like, and declare the winners and losers in list-based features. Just like this one!

Every year, Stuff picks out the best Wearable technology from the show – the gadgets that you will attach to your body in one way or another in 2018. This year has seen some particularly noteworthy new inventions – things that we didn't know we needed, but have the potential to change our lives for the better. There were also drastic improvements to existing tech, leaving us feeling that we can't wait to upgrade.

Whether you want to get healthier, give yourself a makeover, or just have fun, there’s a wearable piece of technology that’ll help you do it.

So, in no particular order, here's our list of the best wearable tech of CES 2018 - the ten wearable products you should have on your radar in the coming year. Enjoy!