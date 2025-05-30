This free Sky TV update fixes one of my biggest issues with the UI

As good as Sky TV devices are, navigating the Sky interface hasn’t always been the smoothest ride. The UI, while functional, often felt a little restricted when it came to helping me find something new and actually worth watching – compared to the best streaming services, anyway. The latest update to Sky OS – the software behind Sky Glass and Sky Stream – does something about it.

You get 30 new genre-based carousels onto the homepage. They’re personalised based on what you’ve already watched. So instead of endless scrolling through vaguely categorised rows or digging through buried menus, you now get a homepage that feels more like a well-trained concierge.

We’re talking rails titled things like Hilarious sitcoms, Thrilling action movies, and Suspenseful crime drama. Yes, the titles are a bit on the nose, but that’s entirely the point: to take the guesswork out of finding what to watch. There’s even one for Pet shows if that’s your thing. And the real kicker? These rails don’t just pull from Sky’s own catalogue. They also dig into Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and every other streaming service that Sky OS supports.

While this update sounds small on paper, it’s the type of UI overhaul that shifts Sky OS from “meh” to “miles better”. I’ve always found the layout quite clinical, like it was trying too hard not to be a Netflix clone. Now, it’s embracing its own flavour while actually doing something useful with all that data it’s hoovering up.

There’s also a bit of extra polish when it comes to content details. Tap into any film or show and you’ll find Rotten Tomatoes scores, cast and crew links, and a way to jump directly into other titles featuring the same actor or director. It’s the kind of nerdy deep-dive I love, and I’m glad it’s not buried behind three submenus.

The update is free, of course, and already making its way to Sky Glass and Stream boxes across the UK. If it hasn’t hit your telly yet, it’s coming soon.