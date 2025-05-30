This phone is under £300 and has a bigger battery than any flagship

If you’re eyeing up a new smartphone, the £1000 price that the latest handsets typically come with is somewhat off-putting. That’s where mid-range or budget phones come in. But typically, they sacrifice some features to get that lower price – and battery is usually a big culprit. But this sub-£300 Motorola phone has a bigger battery than any flagship you can buy.

The new Moto G86 Power flexes a battery so chunky it makes most flagships look like glorified desk toys. We’re talking a 6720mAh cell under the hood – that’s 53 hours of potential screen time.

This isn’t just a big battery slapped onto a plastic shell either. Motorola’s managed to wrap this battery brute in a genuinely slick package. It offers a Super HD pOLED display, HDR10+, and a pretty impressive 4500 nits of brightness. The phone’s built to last, with IP68/IP69 water resistance, so you can drop it, dunk it, or drag it through dust and it won’t bite the dust.

Powering all this is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It’s not the latest processor, but it should be able to handle any app you throw at it. The camera system’s no slouch either – you get a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, AI tuning, and a wide-angle/macro combo on the side. A 32MP selfie cam is thrown in for good measure. The audio game should be solid, with Dolby Atmos pumping through stereo speakers.

If you’re not fussed about a big battery and want slightly more conventional experience, the Moto G86 5G might be more your speed. You’re still getting the premium bits – the gorgeous 6.7” Super HD pOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, the same LYTIA 600 camera, and solid durability ratings – but the battery drops down to 5200mAh. Still plenty for a day and a bit, but you’ll need to plug in soon after.

For those who fancy something even more accessible, the Moto G56 5G is surprisingly well-kitted for the price. It offers a slightly larger 6.72” screen (not pOLED, mind you), a sturdy frame with all the same water and drop resistance, and still a 5200mAh battery. It even throws in a business edition for enterprise folks, with three years of updates and Bass Boost.

In the UK, the Moto G86 Power will set you back £300, the regular Moto G86 5G lands at £280, the Moto G56 5G goes for £200, and the business edition priced at £220. US pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed. You’ll be able to get your hands on all the models soon from Amazon, EE, Curry’s, and Motorola. The business edition is exclusive to Motorola.