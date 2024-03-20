If you’ve kept an eye out for an Elgato Stream Deck deal, you’re in luck. Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sales extravaganza is well underway, and UK shoppers can snap up Elgato’s button-laden gizmo for just £140 – a generous saving of £60 compared to the regular £200 sticker price.

But what exactly is the Elgato Stream Deck + (not to be confused with the Steam Deck), and what does it actually do?

The answer is lots of things. At its core, it’s a fully customisable audio mixer. Or studio controller. Or production console. Or even an Adobe Premiere shortcut module. It’s all of these things and more, which is why it’s such a powerful tool for creatives.

Featuring a series of customisable buttons and knobs, you can take advantage of the preset functions, or create your own. Better yet, it’ll play nice with all manner of popular apps and services. From controlling Spotify and changing the settings on your Philps Hue lights, to mixing your Twitch stream and muting your mic on calls, there’s no end to the magic that the Stream Deck + brings to your fingertips.

Hell, you could even use it to simply control music playback and volume on your PC, along with creating app shortcut buttons (although this would be a bit of a waste of its true capabilities). The fact that each button is a screen which can be customised with an image depending on its purpose, is the icing on an already rather tasty cake.

And if you need many, many more buttons, then you might also want to check out the Stream Deck XL, complete with a whopping 32 macro keys. It’s also on sale, setting you back £190 versus the regular RRP of £230.

Read more: Best cheap headphones — earbud and over-ear headphones reviewed

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.