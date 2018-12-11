Sony Xperia XZ4 preview: Everything we know so far

Sony replaced its strong Xperia XZ2 flagship with the even-better Xperia XZ3 after just six months on the market… and it might do the same thing again with the Xperia XZ4.

Leaks and rumours are starting to swirl around Sony's next main handset, which we could see early in the year. Nothing's official at this point and it's early still, but it sounds like Sony may continue this recent trend of rolling out speedy replacements to keep up with changing trends.

Eager to hear what's coming? Here's what we know so far.