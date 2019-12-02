The best ever Sony Xperia 5 deal has been extended for Cyber Monday

With any new smartphone, networks are starting to bundle cool gadgets in their contracts, to really give you an enticing reason to buy. Over the years, we’ve seen the likes of free headphones and Chromebooks - but EE is offering one of the best freebies we’ve ever seen…

A free PS4 with FIFA 20 or 32-inch HD Smart TV when you buy the Sony Xperia 5.

And this is not just the console - it comes complete with a spare controller and 12-months of Playstation Plus (a grand total of £364).

As you can probably tell from our 5-star review, we’re pretty big fans of the Xperia 5. With its class-leading video capture capabilities, premium look and feel (especially with the seriously impressive 21:9 ratio screen) and the long battery life. It makes for one of the best content consumption machines out there.

And the only way it can get better? With these two massive deals for Black Friday.