Get a free PS4 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare when you buy the Sony Xperia 10 or L3

We love freebies - especially when they come with cracking deals on phones we love. If you thought the free PS4 with a brand new Sony Xperia phone was a good deal, it’s about to get a whole lot better…

A free PS4 with new release Call of Duty Modern Warfare when you buy the Sony Xperia 10 or L3.

As you can tell from our 5-star review, we’re massive fans of the Xperia 10 - packing class-leading video capture capabilities, a real premium look, feel and performance, and the beasty 21:9 ratio screen.

We also like the Xperia L3 - a seriously powerful budget handset with a good battery to boot. And you can even get a free console with the latest COD with this phone too.

So how can you get your hands on this deal? Simple - pick up one of these four offers (including our favourite, the Xperia 10 with 20GB data for just £31 per month), and the console and game is all yours. Take your pick from the following.