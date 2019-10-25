News

Get a free PS4 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare when you buy the Sony Xperia 10 or L3

Bag yourself a free PS4 and a copy of the brand new Call of Duty Modern Warfare with one of Sony’s top-specced phones!
by 

We love freebies - especially when they come with cracking deals on phones we love. If you thought the free PS4 with a brand new Sony Xperia phone was a good deal, it’s about to get a whole lot better…

A free PS4 with new release Call of Duty Modern Warfare when you buy the Sony Xperia 10 or L3.

As you can tell from our 5-star review, we’re massive fans of the Xperia 10 - packing class-leading video capture capabilities, a real premium look, feel and performance, and the beasty 21:9 ratio screen.

We also like the Xperia L3 - a seriously powerful budget handset with a good battery to boot. And you can even get a free console with the latest COD with this phone too.

So how can you get your hands on this deal? Simple - pick up one of these four offers (including our favourite, the Xperia 10 with 20GB data for just £31 per month), and the console and game is all yours. Take your pick from the following.

Sony Xperia 10

EE

  • 20GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £819

Get yours here for £31 a month with £75 upfront cost.

 

Vodafone

  • 20GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £842

Get yours here for £33 a month with £50 upfront cost.

Sony Xperia L3

O2

  • 12GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £705.99

Get yours here for £29 a month with £9.99 upfront cost.

 

Vodafone

  • 20GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Total cost of ownership: £746

Get yours here for £29 a month with £50 upfront cost.