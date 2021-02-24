Sony PlayStation VR 2 preview: Everything we know so far

The PlayStation 5 rolled out back in November with plenty of promise and potential, but one big question mark: would Sony release a powerful new PlayStation VR headset?

You can use the PS4’s PlayStation VR headset (shown) with supported PS4 games on the PS5, but the console headset increasingly feels long in the tooth compared to other current virtual reality devices. Luckily, we finally have word: Sony just announced that a next-generation PlayStation VR headset is coming.

How powerful will it be? When will it release? What will it look like? We don’t have answers to all of the questions just yet, but Sony did drop some key details in the announcement. Here’s what you need to know.