The smart home grows up and electrifying music tech in the latest issue of Stuff magazine

Making a bigger impact than Gemma Collins on ice, the latest issue of Stuff has landed featuring the greatest gadgets to automate your home.

We’ve gone in hard on the smart home focusing on tech that actually matters, like hot thermostats, the brightest connected lights, safe as houses security kit and mesh networks to supercharge your sluggish Wi-Fi. You won’t find any Bluetooth forks or voice-activated plants pot here peeps. Frankly the feature is worthy of your attention for the puns alone.