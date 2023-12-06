Sky’s Christmas present for VIP customers is 6 months of Apple TV+ for free

‘Tis the season of giving, and plenty of brands are getting into the Christmas spirit with deals for customers to take advantage of. If you’re a fan of streaming, then Sky’s got something you’ll want to find underneath your tree this season. The telly brand is offering a 6-month free trial of Apple TV+ for its VIPs.

Sky’s offer is a golden ticket for those who haven’t already dived into an Apple TV+ free trial through Sky. With the Apple TV+ app available on Sky devices and on any other device, you can keep binging your new favourite show wherever you go. What’s in store with the trial? You get access to a treasure trove of Apple Originals. This includes the latest season of “The Morning Show”.

Alongside free streaming trials, Sky also has a few Christmas features up its sleeve that are on their way via an update. Sky’s bringing plenty of Christmas cheer for the young’uns with its annual Santa Tracker. For the first time, you can now use voice search to track the big man in red. Just ask Sky things like, “Where’s Santa?” or “Is Santa coming tonight?” and you’ll see Santa’s location in real time. It’s a bit like NORAD, but one that puts up with more nagging​.

And for those festive movie buffs, Sky’s got you covered. Get ready for a barrage of Christmas classics on the Sky Showcase channel. We’re talking “The Polar Express,” “Elf,” “A Boy Called Christmas,” and a sleigh-load more. And if you’ve got a Sky device with a voice remote, you can now use voice commands to fire up these films. Want to watch “Elf”? Just yell out “Santa! I know him!” and you’re sorted. Fancy “The Grinch”? Tell your remote, “Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.” Or if you’re a bit more of a Scrooge, just ask to play the title.

