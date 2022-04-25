Here’s which iPhones probably won’t support the upcoming iOS 16 update

With Apple‘s WWDC conference fast approaching at the start of June, most people are getting pretty excited about what’s to come. We’re expecting new iterations to iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS, and maybe even some hardware. But while most of us are looking forward to what’s coming, a new report is focusing on what’s not coming.

According to this sketchy report by LeaksApplePro for iDropNews, the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and first-generation SE won’t be compatible with the upcoming iOS 16.

Now, we’re very used to Apple cutting devices (especially iPhones) from its latest software releases. There comes a point where older hardware can’t keep up with the requirements of new software. Rather than try to botch the job, Apple (and most other companies) will make the new software incompatible with the unsupported hardware.

The idea that the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and SE won’t get iOS 16 is very plausible. Since these three devices are compatible with both iOS 14 and 15, they have the longest software compatibility yet. Perhaps it is time Apple will drop them from new software.

Unfortunately, the source of the report isn’t the most accurate. Previous reports have come out rehashing similar information, and some reports have been inaccurate.

That’s not to say the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and original SE will be compatible with iOS 16, either. For now, it’s probably best to take this news with a pinch of salt, and wait for the official announcement in a few weeks. Apple has had quite a few tricks up its sleeve with the past few announcements, so we wouldn’t be surprised if these three iPhones supported updates for another year.

Should these devices not be compatible with iOS 16, you don’t need to panic! Apple will continue to roll out updates to iOS 15 for a while (15.4, etc) to keep your device up-to-date. You won’t, however, gain access to any new features. And, in a year or so, your iPhone may begin to get buggy; but by then, it’s probably time for a new iPhone!