Score £124/$110 off Google’s Pixel Watch this Prime Day

Google’s hotly anticipated Pixel Watch only landed in October 2022, pleasing plenty of Android fans looking to slap a smartwatch from the Big G on their wrists. While it’s not been available for that long, we’ve already seen a number of small promos for the watch. And the latest comes courtesy of Amazon during its Prime Day savings event, knocking a third off the price of the wearable.

Currently, you can grab the LTE version of the Pixel Watch from Amazon UK for 33% off. It brings the price down to £255 from the regular ticket of £379 – a rather tasty saving of £124. If you don’t need the cellular capability, the Wi-Fi model is 30% off at £236 during the savings event. On Amazon US, you’ll find a similar 28% discount on the LTE model, bringing the price down to $290 from $400. You can score these savings on all colour options for the smartwatch.

On the Pixel Watch, you’ll find heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, deep Fitbit integration, the suite of Google apps, Google Pay, and more. We scored the smartwatch four stars out of five in our review, as “Google hasn’t quite knocked it out of the park with its first attempt”. But now for less £300, this is a tempting smartwatch to slap on your wrist… if you can overlook the bezel.