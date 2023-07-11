Save up to 33% on Google Chromecasts during Prime Day

The Chromecast certainly isn’t new, first releasing back in 2013. Google‘s compact streaming device remains one of the most popular, allowing you to beam content straight to your TV. Since then, we’ve seen the Chromecast go Ultra, 4K, and even pack in an entire operating system. And during Prime Day, you can score some rather good-looking deals on the streaming pucks.

Currently, you’ll find Google’s HD Chromecast with Google TV on offer for just £25. This is a 29% discount from the usual ticket price of £35. Rather watch your telly in 4K resolution? Amazon UK is also offering the 4K Chromecast with Google TV for £40 – a 33% reduction from the RRP of £60.

The Big G’s Chromecast with Google TV brings a remote control and full interface to the streaming puck. It lets you use the Chromecast as a smart streamer for your telly, rather than just a receiver.

That’s right, you can dive into full on streaming apps, access recommendations, and talk to the Google Assistant. Gone are the days of just Casting content! The 4K model even supports HDR content, so the picture will look its best. We scored the streaming device a full five stars in our review, declaring it “the best Chromecast so far”.