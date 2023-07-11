Save up to 30% on Philips Hue smart lighting kits this Prime Day

If you’re looking to upgrade your lamps or ceiling lights, Philips Hue bulbs are some of the smartest around. Want intelligent illumination at a price that doesn’t leave you incandescent? Amazon’s got some Prime Day deal to light up the room. You can save on the brand’s kits and bundles during the savings event.

Prime members can screw-in a bundle of three White Ambiance bulbs starting from just £50. The GU10 Spotlight Ambience bulbs are down to £50 thanks to a 17% reduction. Or if you need the E27 Edison Screw model, you can save 28% with a reduction from £99.80 to £72.19. These Philips Hue smart lights don’t require any additional kit to get connected, so you won’t be hit by hidden hub fees. With voice assistant connectivity, clever scheduling tools and total tone control, Hue bulbs are nothing if not nifty.

Prefer some more colourful lighting? Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Bulbs are also discounted in bundles during Amazon’s savings event. There’s a three-pack of GU10 spotlights available for £94 – a 30% saving from the usual price of £135. Also up for grabs is a four-pack of E27 Edison Screw bulbs for £131.69 rather than £155. These work exactly the same as the non-colour bulbs, but support 16 million different colours. Or on Amazon US, you can get a triple pack of the A19 bulbs for $76 rather than the usual ask of $135.

And if you’re after the full shebang for your smart lighting, Philips Hue has dropped the price of its starter kits. These include the accompanying bridge for control when you’re not at home. Plus, you also get a Wi-Fi enabled smart switch you can stick wherever – no wiring required. The B22 Bayonet Cap Twin Starter Pack is down from £130 to £103 – a 21% discount. You’ll also find the E27 Edison Screw Twin Starter Pack down at £107 from £135. Or, the GU10 Triple Starter Pack is now £140 – down 18% from the usual £170 ticket price. On Amazon US, there’s an A19 Twin Starter pack on offer for $90 – it’s down 31% from $130.

Want a standalone light strip for throwing shade on a shelf? Philips Hue ships an Ambience Lightstrip which doesn’t need a TV. And Amazon has cut the cost of a 2m length plus 1m extension by a whopping 24% for Prime Day. This means you can add one to your pad for £80 (instead of £105).