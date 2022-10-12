Save up to £1000 on Sony’s A75K OLED tellies in the Prime Sale

The Prime Early Access Sales deals are continuing throughout the second day of the event. And at the top of many shoppers’ lists for bargains is a new telly. We’ve seen a few TV deals cropping up, with some OLEDs even getting price reductions. But Sony‘s A75K OLED deal is the cream of the crop.

During the savings event, you can save up to £1000 on the A75K – one of Sony’s 2022 OLED tellies. The 55-inch model is down £225 from £1474 to £1249; that’s a solid 15% saving. But the bigger deal comes with the larger model. What’s that they say about bigger meaning better? If you were to opt for the 65-inch A75K, you can bag a whopping £1000 saving, with price down to £1799 from £2799 at RRP. That’s a mega saving, plus you can also claim £100 cashback.

OLED tellies are well-known for offering true blacks, vivid colours, and high levels of contrast. There are brighter TVs out there, but the backlight behind the panels often results in a poorer image quality. The XR image processor inside the A75K promises extremely bright highlights, so you won’t be disappointed. With the telly coming in both 55-inch and 65-inch models, you’ll be getting a large screen to enjoy the wicked picture.

Sony’s A75K boasts 4K picture quality, with support for HDR content through Dolby Vision. The telly actually uses the screen to produce a larger sound, resulting in a 3D Dolby Atmos soundscape. There are motion settings, AI picture settings, and all the streaming apps you can shake a stick at. The A75K supports HDMI 2.1 and 40W of audio output. While we’ve not reviewed this particular model, we’ve seen Sony’s other OLEDs stand out this year.

Running on 11 and 12 October 2022, the Prime Early Access event is a warm-up for Amazon’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The offers are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need a subscription to claim the savings. Not signed up? If you haven’t had a Prime trial in the last 12 months, you can take advantage of a 30-day free introduction here, with all the benefits.