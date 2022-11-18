Save big on Huawei tech this Black Friday, with up to 43% off

With Black Friday just a few weeks away, some of the hottest deals are hitting the market. Ticking most of the techy boxes you’d be looking to save some money in is Huawei. In fact, some of this Black Friday’s top deals come courtesy of the brand.

You’ll be able to score up to 43% off some of Huawei’s latest gadgets during the savings event. They’ve marked down smartwatches, earbuds, laptops, and tablets! Unfortunately, there aren’t any smartphones on offer this time around. But worry not – there are plenty of other bargains to dig your teeth into.

Huawei FreeBuds 4 earphones – now £70

One of this year’s major discount sees Huawei knock 30% off its FreeBuds 4 true wireless earphones. The noise-cancelling buds originally landed last year for £130, and have since dropped to £100. But over Black Friday, you can score the earphones for just £70 – a £30 from the current retail price.

There aren’t many ANC alternatives you can find for less, with AirPods and alternatives often starting from £150. Huawei reckons you’ll get up to 2.5 hours of listening from the buds alone, with the total up to 22 when you factor in the charging case. We gave the buds three stars out of five when we reviewed them, praising the fair sound quality and low price tag. Since this price is even lower thanks to Black Friday, they’re worth checking out.

Packed with range up to 40kHz, swipe controls, and 15-minute fast charging, you’re getting a solid set of in-ears with effective noise cancellation and the latest looks.

Huawei Watch GT Runner – now £120

Smartwatches and fitness bands were high on Huawei’s discount list for this year’s Prime Day, headlined by the Huawei Watch GT Runner. The brand’s new fitness-first wearable was only revealed back in March, but can already be had for 33% off if you go for the model with the black silicone strap. It retails for £180, but is on sale right now for just £120.

Featuring a ceramic finish and a titanium-alloy crown, the Watch GT Runner manages to look good while weighing just 38.5 grams. It comes packing heart rate monitoring, dual-band GPS, health insights, and key stats at a twist of the dial. As you’d expect from any smartwatch, you’ll receive notifications and calls from your phone over Bluetooth. Plus, Huawei reckons the battery life will last up to an incredible 14 days.

We loved its light design, fitness-oriented software, and phenomenal battery life, giving it four stars out of five in our full review. If you’re looking for a wrist-worn workout companion, Huawei’s Watch GT Runner will serve you well.

Huawei MateBook 14 – now £600

This 14-inch thin-and-light laptop is on sale for just £600 on Amazon UK right now, a 40% saving of £400. Originally on sale for £1000, the biggest drop we’d seen before Black Friday was a £140 discount on Prime Day 2022, making this an exceptional price for anyone looking for an all-rounder machine.

With a Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, the MateBook 14 is more than powerful enough for everyday duties. Plus, thanks to the airflow cooling system, it’ll be able to handle heavier workloads too. It also boasts a big enough battery to get you through most of a working day without needing to plug in, with a rating of 11 hours for video playback. When the time comes, a 65W USB-C charger can juice up this portable machine.

The 2K resolution FullView display features a 3:2 aspect ratio and rather slim bezels that should be just peachy for streaming Netflix shows in your downtime. You’ll also find niceties like a fingerprint sensor built into the power button for quickly logging into Windows, and Huawei Share for multitasking.

Huawei MateBook E (i5) – now £600

Another fairly recent arrival, the Huawei MateBook E Windows tablet, also sees a healthy discount a few months after launch. It went on sale in March for £1000, but can now be had for just £600 – a whopping 40% reduction over retail price.

This Windows tablet boasts the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and the latest Intel Iris Xe for graphics. Also inside, you’ll find 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage – plenty of power for a tablet. It boasts a 12.6-inch touchscreen with an OLED panel (yes please) and a stunning 2560 x 1600 resolution.

You’ll also find an impressive webcam, microphone, and speaker array for your never-ending Zoom calls. Plus, there’s support for optional accessories such as a keyboard. We were big fans of the MateBook E, and scored it four stars out of five in our full review.

Huawei MateView GT 27-inch monitor – now £350

Finally, PC gamers looking to give their desktop a bit of an upgrade should definitely check out the Huawei MateView GT 27-inch monitor. This 27-inch monster has a curved panel with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support baked in.

It was originally on sale for £350, but can now be picked up for just £200 – that’s a 43% saving over the retail price.

All the other Huawei offers this Black Friday

While the deals we’ve looked at are this Black Friday’s showstoppers, the brand also has some other deals that aren’t quite as wallet-friendly. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for those products, it’s worth taking advantage of the discount.

