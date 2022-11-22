Save $100s with the best Black Friday deals at Walmart

There’s many a great deal worth your time (and money) this Black Friday. You can save money on everything from Nanoleaf smart lights and OLED televisions to Razer gaming gear. For North American shoppers, though, some of the best Black Friday deals can be found at Walmart.

Having scoured Walmart for the very best deals, here are some of the biggest savings to be found at the American retail giant.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen): $149

The Apple Watch SE saw the tech giant work to make its wristwear accessible for the more casual fitness tracker. And, on the whole, it succeeds in offering smart features at a fraction of the price of, say, the Apple Watch Ultra. Now, the Apple Watch SE is all the more affordable with Walmart shaving $130 off its original asking price.

What do you get for your money? You can take calls, reply to texts and keep track of emails all from your wrist. You can use the Apple Watch SE to track your daily activity, keep a check on all your exercise trends in the Fitness app and monitor all manner of workout, from tai chi and pilates to running, yoga, swimming, and dance. It’s also swimproof and stylish to boot.

Nintendo Switch MarioKart Edition: $299

What is there to say about the Nintendo Switch that hasn’t been said before? The Switch is easily one of our favourite consoles here at Stuff, but its continued popularity means it seldom falls in price in a meaningful way. There are savings to be found at Walmart, though: the Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been reduced to $299, a saving of $100.

The deal comes with an original Nintendo Switch and accessories, as well as a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a 3-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online thrown in for good measure. And for those really wanting to splash out this Black Friday, then check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories out there right now.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $79

$79 for a pair of Beats headphones is not to be scoffed at, especially when we’re talking about the very reliable Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. The Solo3 embodies great sound, up to 40 hours of battery life and frictionless Bluetooth integration. And now it comes with over $50 off thanks to Walmart’s Black Friday deal. They also come in three colour options – black, red and rose gold.

Yes, Beats headphones have gone through many upgrades since we reviewed the Solo3 Wireless headphones back in 2016. We recently named Beats Fit Pro as the best fitness headphone of the year in our Stuff Gadget Awards 2022. The Beats Solo Pro are also a great over the ear headphone that offer balance in sound and great noise cancellation. The Beats Solo3, however, still offer a great option for those who are prioritising affordability over studio level sound.

iRobot Roomba i1+: $288

For the lazy and lethargic amongst us, Walmart has slashed the price of the iRobot Roomba i1+ to $288, a saving of around $240. For under $300, the Roomba i1+ will clean your home and empty itself, leaving you more time for, well, doing anything but hoovering.

Admittedly, iRobot has moved on a little from the Roomba i1+. The iRobot Roomba Combo j7+, which hoovers and mops your floor, comes with all sorts of bells and whistles for a current asking price of $899, down from $1099. The Roomba s9+ offers iRobot’s most powerful clean yet, but will currently set you back a cool $999. But for automated housework at a bargain price, you can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba i1+.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $18

We’re big fans of the 2nd generation of the Google Nest Mini, a small, blob-like device that allows you to dim the lights, pause your soap operas and turn down the central heating all with your voice. At Walmart, it’s also available for the bargain price of $18, down from $49 this Black Friday season.

The audio is perfect for podcasts, recipe instructions or weather updates. Far-field voice recognition means you shouldn’t have to shout to get Google to do your bidding, while Voice Match smarts ensure you receive results specific to you. We gave the Nest Mini a full five-star review when we first tested it back in 2019 – and the fabric-topped 2nd gen version offers even better value right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $139

For those looking to bag a (relatively) powerful Android tablet for a bargain price, you can’t really go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which is currently available at Walmart for $139, down from $199.

The Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch screen and Dolby Atmos speakers, perfect for Netflix binges. A 5MP front-facing camera is well-suited to video calls and meetings, while a hefty battery life means you won’t run out of juice when taking the Galaxy Tab A8 on the move. A built-in 32GB of storage is a welcome addition, too.