Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 preview: Everything we know so far

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a vast improvement over the original foldable smartphone, although the sky-high price point was still hard for nearly anyone to stomach.

But if rumours and leaks are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 could make strides in terms of both features and price, enhancing the experience while making it more affordable in the process. And for power users, S Pen support could make it all the more valuable.

Too good to be true? Maybe! But with Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in a couple of weeks, it won’t be long before we find out for sure. Here’s everything we’ve heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

(Leaked renders via 91mobiles)