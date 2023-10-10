Samsung’s top-rated Galaxy S23 Ultra gets £200 off for Prime Big Deal Days

Android fans in need of a new flagship smartphone need look no further. Been tempted by Samsung’s top-of-the-range Galaxy S23 Ultra but put off by the price? Worry no longer, thanks to a big deal at Amazon UK as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale.

It packs top-notch cameras, compatibility with the S Pen stylus, a huge and impressive display, and the latest in Android software. It’s one of the most premium Android handsets kicking about – and for good reason. Samsung’s current top-end device is an even tastier sell with this sweet deal.

You can score the Galaxy S23 Ultra for £1199 during Prime Big Deal Days. While still a pretty expensive phone, it’s down by £200 from £1399 in this 14% off deal. This puts it on par with the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro model.

We scored the Galaxy S23 Ultra a full five stars in our review, praising its “productivity, photography and performance abilities that are unrivalled in the Android world.” With this 6.8-inch device, you get a 200MP main snapper in a triple camera array, capable of 100X zoom and moon shots.

It’s headed up by an AMOLED display with a 3088×1440 resolution. Powering the smartphone is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 5000mAh battery cell, and 512GB of base storage. And, this device comes with the S Pen stylus for extra productivity and quick scribbles.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home