Samsung’s top-rated Galaxy S23 Ultra gets £200 off for Prime Big Deal Days
A big discount on one of the latest flagship Android devices around
Android fans in need of a new flagship smartphone need look no further. Been tempted by Samsung’s top-of-the-range Galaxy S23 Ultra but put off by the price? Worry no longer, thanks to a big deal at Amazon UK as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale.
It packs top-notch cameras, compatibility with the S Pen stylus, a huge and impressive display, and the latest in Android software. It’s one of the most premium Android handsets kicking about – and for good reason. Samsung’s current top-end device is an even tastier sell with this sweet deal.
You can score the Galaxy S23 Ultra for £1199 during Prime Big Deal Days. While still a pretty expensive phone, it’s down by £200 from £1399 in this 14% off deal. This puts it on par with the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro model.
We scored the Galaxy S23 Ultra a full five stars in our review, praising its “productivity, photography and performance abilities that are unrivalled in the Android world.” With this 6.8-inch device, you get a 200MP main snapper in a triple camera array, capable of 100X zoom and moon shots.
It’s headed up by an AMOLED display with a 3088×1440 resolution. Powering the smartphone is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 5000mAh battery cell, and 512GB of base storage. And, this device comes with the S Pen stylus for extra productivity and quick scribbles.