Samsung Galaxy S21 preview: Everything we know so far

With most of 2020’s major smartphone releases already done and dusted, we’re already looking ahead to 2021. And the first big release could be right after the calendar page falls.

We might’ve seen some phones launch later than usual in 2020 due to the pandemic, but rumour has it that Samsung will actually debut its Galaxy S21 (or perhaps Galaxy S30) line earlier than normal. Talk about kicking off the year with a bang.

Better yet, there are already concept renders from a reliable source and plenty of other chatter around what we’ll see from Samsung’s next big flagships. Here’s what we’ve heard so far.

(Concept renders courtesy of OnLeaks)