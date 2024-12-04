Retro full-frame Nikon Zf is still at the lowest price after Black Friday

The Nikon Zf, a stylish full-frame camera that pairs retro aesthetics with cutting-edge tech. It hit its lowest-ever price this Black Friday, and it’s stayed at that new low.

In the US, the Nikon Zf price is down to $1,797 from $2,000. But UK buyers get the best deal – now just £1,667, a huge drop from £2,499.

With its vintage-inspired design reminiscent of the iconic FM2, the Nikon Zf marries timeless style with modern innovation. In our glowing 5-star review, it was hailed as “a fantastic stills shooter, with rapid performance and outstanding image quality.”

Key highlights include its 24MP full-frame sensor, which delivers “delightful RAWs and JPEGs,” and the Expeed 7 processor, ensuring lightning-fast performance and incredible autofocus. Its subject-detection system works on everything from pets to planes, and the in-body stabilisation offers 8 stops of compensation – making even handheld shots look professional.

In our 5-star Nikon Zf review we praised the Zf for its “classic looks meeting bombproof build quality” and its ability to reward photographers with outstanding images once they adapt to its unique dial-driven controls.

Available in sleek black with leatherette finishes in colours like Indigo Blue and Moss Green, the Zf offers a dose of nostalgia for those who crave vintage vibes in their gear. While battery life is average and some controls can be fiddly, its stellar image quality and craftsmanship make it stand out.

This Black Friday deal makes the Nikon Zf an even more compelling choice for photographers. Whether you’re a fan of retro design or looking for a camera that excels in both style and performance, now’s the perfect time to snap one up.

Nikon Zf (body only) | was $2000 | now $1797 | save 10% at Amazon US The Nikon Zf is a retro-inspired full-frame mirrorless camera that blends vintage charm with cutting-edge tech, featuring a 24MP sensor, superb image quality, and fast, accurate autofocus. Its timeless design and premium build make it a standout for photographers, though its dial-heavy controls and compact grip may require some adjustment. Buy Now

Nikon Zf (body only) | was £2499 | now £1667 | save 33% at Amazon UK The Nikon Zf is a retro-inspired full-frame mirrorless camera that blends vintage charm with cutting-edge tech, featuring a 24MP sensor, superb image quality, and fast, accurate autofocus. Its timeless design and premium build make it a standout for photographers, though its dial-heavy controls and compact grip may require some adjustment. Buy Now

Is this actually a good deal?

Absolutely. We’ve double-checked the numbers using a trusted third-party price-tracking service, and £1667 is the lowest the Nikon Zf has ever been in the UK. When it launched last year, the Zf carried a hefty price tag of £2499, making this Black Friday offer a serious bargain with over £800 in savings.

Since its release, the Zf’s price has steadily declined, but this deal outshines all previous drops by a significant margin. Even in the US, where it’s now $1797, this is the lowest price it’s ever been stateside.