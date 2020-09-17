PlayStation 5 pre-orders are now available

After another blockbuster showing from Sony, the PlayStation 5 now has a price and a release date.

The PS5 is dropping in the US on the 12th November - with the UK and Europe having to wait 7 (what will feel painfully long) days until the 19th for their release day. And after winning their game of price release chicken with Microsoft, they matched the Series X.

They announced that the full fat version with a disc drive will cost £449.99/$499.99/€499.99, while the Digital Edition comes in at a cheaper price of £359.99/$399.99/€399.99.

Yes, that means the Xbox Series S holds its ground as the cheapest next gen console, but that doesn't mean you should turn away from Sony's beast, as you can read in our preview.

With an insane launch line-up featuring a brand new Spider-Man adventure with Miles Morales, some insane specs (that super fast SSD eliminating load times is particularly exciting) and the PlayStation pedigree guaranteeing a big slate of first party bangers (God of War 2, anyone?), there are plenty of reasons to pre-order.

Speaking of which... They didn't announce a specific pre-order date like Microsoft did. That's because it's already becoming available.