Google Pixel Buds Pro getting a big upgrade thanks to this super feature update

When it comes to the top headphones, wireless buds are one of smartphone users’ smart picks. Apple’s AirPods are arguably one of the most popular options, but Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are a great option for Android users. And hot on the heels of the Pixel 8 launch event, the Big G has announced some major new upgrades to its premium wireless buds.

As announced at the Pixel 8 launch event this week, Google is rolling out a major upgrade to Pixel Buds Pro. This upgrade brings plenty of new features to the wireless buds, making them more compelling than ever.

Google’s Clear Calling feature has been improved to make background noise cancellation better during calls. It’ll cancel out distracting sounds and boost your voice on calls. Better yet, Pixel Buds Pro do this automatically, so you don’t need to switch any feature on. The wireless buds will also now support Bluetooth Super Wide Band, which uses double the bandwidth during calls for voices. It’ll help voices to sound clearer and fuller on calls. Both features together will offer a fantastic calling experience.

Transparency Mode is also getting a big improvement, with auto-pause functionality making its way to Pixel Buds Pro. When the buds detect you talking, they’ll pause Transparency Mode, so you can hear the person you’re talking to. On top of all this, Google has improved latency by 50%, so audio will come through quicker than ever.

Impressively, these changes amount to the upgrades we’d expect from a new generation of buds. But they’re headed to existing Pixel Buds Pro through an update. We’re not sure exactly when they’ll roll out, but it should take too long. And if you haven’t picked up a pair of the £199 Pixel Buds Pro yet, they’re available in new colours Bay Blue and Porcelain now to match the new Pixel 8.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home