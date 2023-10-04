Google Pixel 8 price and pre-order info: where to buy

The Pixel 8 series will be on sale soon. But when? All the price and pre-order answers for Google’s latest top smartphones are here for you.

As with the last few years, there are two new handsets available – the 6.2-inch Pixel 8 and the premium 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro. You’ll find the Pixel 8 available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose. Whereas the Pixel 8 Pro is available in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. There are a few design tweaks for you to enjoy, including curvier corners, a matte rear panel, and a flat display on the Pro device.

Following today’s launch event, the Pixel 8 is currently available to pre-order. The devices will be fully available to customers from 12 October, which is when you’ll start to see them arrive at doorsteps. From then, you’ll also be able to find the new smartphones in stores for you to try before you buy.

Most networks selected retailers are offering the same release date. Plus, they all (including Google itself) are doing trade-in deals if you have an older Pixel to swap out.

Pixel 8 SIM-free price and latest deals

You can purchase the standard Pixel 8 model from $699/£699. Both prices are a hundred more than the previous-gen Pixel 7, which may irk some long-time Pixel fans. However, the handset is $100/£100 than the comparable iPhone 15, so that’s a tick in Google’s box.

Looking to get your hands on the device? You can pre-order it directly from the Google Store. Or you can check out the latest deals from other retailers.

Pixel 8 Pro SIM-free price and latest deals

At a higher price, you’ll find the Pixel 8 Pro retailing for $999/£999. Similarly to the standard model, this is $100/£150 more than last year’s Pixel 7 Pro, which is going to cause some upset. And Google is matching the retail price of the iPhone 15 Pro rather than undercutting it, so can’t even get points for this.

Looking to get your hands on the more premium device? You can pre-order it directly from the Google Store. Or you can check out the latest deals from other retailers.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro carrier pre-orders

Looking to pre-order the new Pixel 8 from your carrier? You can find some of the most popular options here:

US – Order from AT&T | T-Mobile | Verizon

UK – Order from EE | O2 | Three | Vodafone | Mobiles.co.uk

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro UK network deals

And if you’re looking to get Google’s latest smartphone on contract, you can find some top carrier offers to pick from:

EE UK

EE offers its award-winning 5G network for the Pixel 8 series. It’s a new part of the Full Works Plan for Android devices, which EE has offered for a few years. That plan also comes with unlimited data and the ability to upgrade when you want.

The standard Pixel 8 is available from £31 per month plus £30 upfront with unlimited data on an Essential Plan and a 36-month Flex Pay agreement. While the Pixel 8 Pro is available from £29 per month plus £30 upfront with unlimited data on an Essential Plan and a 36-month Flex Pay agreement.

O2 UK

O2 is offering the Pixel 8 from £39.58 per month with a £30 upfront fee. That price includes 30GB of data, which should cover most people. The more premium Pixel 8 Pro is available from £47.91 per month with the same £30 upfront fee.

Three UK

Three is offering its new Three Your Way plans for the Pixel 8 series. These flexible contracts let customers pick extra rewards such as Three+ or Paramount +, alongside picking amounts of data and minutes.

The Pixel 8 starts from £29 per month with a £30 upfront fee on a basic 36-month plan. On the premium side of things, the Pixel 8 Pro starts at £53 per month with £55 upfront.

Vodafone UK

Vodafone is offering the new Pixel devices on Vodafone EVO, its flexible offering with contracts from 3-36 months. You can also get a guaranteed amount when the network buys it back next year.

The standard Pixel 8 is available to order from £29 per month, with an identical £29 upfront cost based on a 36-month device plan. And the Pixel 8 Pro is available from £37 per month with a £49 upfront fee. Both plans offer 8GB of data as standard.

Mobiles.co.uk

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Pixel 8 from £29 per month with just a £9 upfront fee. That price includes 100GB of data with iD Mobile, which should more than cover most people. The more premium Pixel 8 Pro is available from £41 per month with a higher £29 upfront fee for the same 100GB from iD Mobile.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home