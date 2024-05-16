The best Peacock movies and TV shows of 2024 so far

Peacock is one of the most popular streaming services in the U.S., with over 30 million paid subscribers and an extensive library of top TV shows and movies. And little wonder: it is, after all, the streaming arm of NBCUniversal, the media megacorporation responsible for some of the most recognisable television and film properties around.

Between freshly released content and older material drawn from NBC and Universal’s vast archives, its deep involvement with NBCUniversal makes Peacock one of the most stacked streaming services around. There are around 5,000 different things to choose from, which means picking out an individual show or movie can be a tricky task.

Thankfully, your pals at Stuff are here to do the heavy lifting. We’ve scoured through the listings to find the best Peacock TV and movies on offer. From beloved classics to the latest Oscar-hoovering releases, there’s truly something for everyone here. So read on and we’ll help you find something to watch on Peacock right away!