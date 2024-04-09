Here’s how Sky customers can get Hayu streaming for free

While your Sky package comes with plenty of content included, there’s always room for more! And that’s where the top streaming platforms come in. If you’ve got Sky Q or Sky Stream, chances are you’ve already bundled your Netflix subscription with your package. But now, the TV giant is offering customers Hayu for free.

Starting from 9 April, Sky’s rolling 3 months access to Hayu for no extra cost, letting you binge-watch to your heart’s content. The deal comes courtesy of Sky VIP, celebrating Hayu’s grand entrance onto Sky Q, following its debut on Stream and Glass. Accessing Hayu’s treasure trove of content has never been easier for Sky users. Whichever device you’ve got, you’re all set with a dedicated app. Plus, it gets bundled into the Entertainment OS software for integration on your home page. You can even summon your favourite shows with a simple voice command!

Hayu houses over 300 reality shows, boasting a hefty catalogue of over 10,000 episodes of pure, unadulterated reality TV joy. We’re talking the biggest titles in reality here, including the likes of “The Real Housewives,” “Million Dollar Listing,” “Below Deck,” and “Vanderpump Rules.” It’s all served up in a blissfully ad-free environment. Complete box sets mean you can start from the very beginning and watch the drama unfold without any pesky interruptions.

This 3-month offer kicks off on 9 April and lasts until 8 May. Customers can join in on the fun at no extra charge, but make sure to cancel within the 3-month trial to avoid any unwanted costs. After the trial, the subscription will auto-renew at £4.99/€5.99 per month unless you decide to call it quits. This is a one-time shindig per customer. It’s available exclusively to Sky customers (with any device) in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and ROI. Just a heads-up, you’ll need to set up a separate Hayu account to start your binge-fest.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home