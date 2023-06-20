Philips Hue update brings automation improvements to smart lights

Philips Hue remains one of the most popular smart lighting options. And the bulbs are getting even smarter, thanks to some additional features on the way to the bulbs later this year. Bringing extra personalisation and automation options, the added functionality will make its way to the Philips Hue companion app.

First up on the list is a new feature called brightness balancer. Got multiple Philips Hue lights in the same room? You might have noticed that some a slightly brighter than others. This new feature lets you dim brighter bulbs (with a higher lumen count) more than dimmer bulbs, so they all end up at the same level. It’s designed to give you more evenly lit lighting in a room, especially while you’re enjoying entertainment.

Also up on the list is an improvement to motion sensing. At the moment, you can only set two time slots to automate lights when the sensors detect movement. But with the Philips Hue update, you can now select up to ten different time slots. This lets you turn the lights off, and change the hue up to ten times throughout the day. As part of this, the Natural light scene gets an improvement, as you can now use it to mimic the sun throughout the day.

You can take advantage of these new features with existing Philips Hue smart lights, or the brand’s latest bulbs. New to the line-up are the E14 Luster bulbs,. You’ll also find new lighting panels – the 300x300mm Surimu panel or the 300x300mm Aurelle panel (both with larger sizes available).

Hue-owner Signify’s other lighting brand Wiz also recently announced a whole stack of products ranging from ceiling lights to colour filament bulbs to a Neon flex strip. Previously, it also revealed a security camera.