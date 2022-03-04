OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to launch in Q2 with crazy 150W fast charging

OnePlus could be set to follow-up its February launch of the affordable Nord CE 2 by debuting the new OnePlus Nord 3 in Q2 2022, if a new report is to be believed.

The scoop comes to us via Digit and also suggests that the OnePlus Nord 3 will borrow the most impressive spec of the Realme GT Neo 3, recently seen at MWC 2022, by also offering 150W fast charging.

In the case of the Realme device, this equates to the promise of a flat-to-full charge in just 15 minutes (based on a 4500mAh battery). Needing something equally eye-catching of its own to launch the Nord 3 with, the site adds that the follow-up to last year’s excellent OnePlus Nord 2 will be the first Android phone to pack the new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

Elsewhere, previous OnePlus Nord 3 rumours have pointed to a 6.7-inch device with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the speculative Q2 launch window would mean a Nord 3 release date of April, May or June of this year.

However, alate-Spring/early-Summer Nord 3 premiere would potentially leave OnePlus short of a device to launch this Autumn, though, and mobile manufacturers usually like tohave something new up their sleeve ahead of the lucrative holiday shopping season.

With new flagship the OnePlus 10 Pro having already broken cover at CES 2022and global rollout now underway, we’re not sure exactly what that might look like if the Nord 3 is just around the corner – though a further Weibo ‘leak’ spotted by LetsGoDigital appears to show a mystery OnePlus device out in the wild.

A mystery OnePlus device has apparently leaked on Chinese social media

The blog is billing it as the OnePlus 10 proper, which would logically be a slightly cheaper, more modestly specified version of the OnePlus 10 Pro, though the company has indicated such a device isn’t necessarily on the cards.

We’ll have to wait and see on both fronts, taking this new batch of OnePlus leaks with a pinch of salt due to the sometimes less-than-reliable nature of the mobile rumour mill. In the meantime, the still-excellent OnePlus Nord 2 is available and is a great mid-ranger by all accounts.

