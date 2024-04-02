New AirPods Max and cheaper AirPods will launch later this year

New Air Pods Max and cheaper AirPods will be hitting shelves later this year, if recent rumours prove to be true.

According to seasoned analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), Apple will release the new AirPods Max headphones in the fourth quarter of 2024, which translates to anywhere between 1 October and 31 December. We could be looking at a similar timeframe for the fourth-generation AirPods, which have long been rumoured to be a more affordable entry-level option compared to the regular AirPods and AirPods Pro.

If true, this tracks with previous reports from other analysts like Mark Gurman, who has also stated that there could be a couple of new AirPods models released this year (in September or October), including a more budget-friendly offering. In terms of new features, the AirPods Max are expected to be relatively similar to the current model, albeit with the addition of USB-C charging, and some potential new colour options. The new AirPods are also expected to have USB-C charging, which should come as no surprise given Apple’s shift away from its Lightning port standard, which was long overdue.

As always, these rumours are best taken with copious amounts of salt, but given both analysts’ successful track records (and the fact that new AirPods are hardly a surprising release), we expect practically all of these predictions to come to fruition. Whether or not it’s worth waiting to upgrade your current headphones is a decision you’ll have to make, but if you’re desperate, you’re welcome to check out our guide to the best headphones.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.