New 2021 Apple iPad Pro gets tasty Black Friday price drop

Take a bite out of this bargain

Black Friday 2021 continues to impress, with the latest unmissable deal seeing an almost unheard price cut on the all-new 2021 iPad Pro!

In one of today’s best Amazon Black Friday UK deals, the 5th gen iPad Pro is currently on the receiving end of a cool £50 discount, bringing the price of the ultra-premium tablet down to just £949.

OK, it’s not the chunkiest savings on offer. But Apple rarely if ever sees its luxe wares involved in Black Friday shenanigans, plus the 12.9-inch iPad was only released this Spring, so this is a jaw-dropping deal in its own way – especially when you consider you can pay over 12 months for free.

Snap it up while supplies last – save £50 on the new 2021 iPad Pro at Amazon now.

Our 2021 iPad Pro review was full of praise for the device and its all-round abilities, noting that: “…high-end tasks are supported by superb pro-grade apps, including video editing, music production, photographic and illustration work, creative writing, and boring office stuff. For games and entertainment, the iPad is strong too.”

Overall, we gave it a perfect 5/5 star score, so rest assured that for you’re getting some seriously quality kit for your money.

It’s not the only Apple gear getting some Black Friday love, either – we also spotted this incredible AirPods Pro deal not long ago, so act fast and your Christmas tree could be blessed with Cupertino’s finest!

