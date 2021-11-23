New 2021 Apple iPad Pro gets tasty Black Friday price drop

Black Friday 2021 continues to impress, with the latest unmissable deal seeing an almost unheard price cut on the all-new 2021 iPad Pro!

In one of today’s best Amazon Black Friday UK deals, the 5th gen iPad Pro is currently on the receiving end of a cool £50 discount, bringing the price of the ultra-premium tablet down to just £949.

OK, it’s not the chunkiest savings on offer. But Apple rarely if ever sees its luxe wares involved in Black Friday shenanigans, plus the 12.9-inch iPad was only released this Spring, so this is a jaw-dropping deal in its own way – especially when you consider you can pay over 12 months for free.

Snap it up while supplies last – save £50 on the new 2021 iPad Pro at Amazon now.

Our 2021 iPad Pro review was full of praise for the device and its all-round abilities, noting that: “…high-end tasks are supported by superb pro-grade apps, including video editing, music production, photographic and illustration work, creative writing, and boring office stuff. For games and entertainment, the iPad is strong too.”

Overall, we gave it a perfect 5/5 star score, so rest assured that for you’re getting some seriously quality kit for your money.

It’s not the only Apple gear getting some Black Friday love, either – we also spotted this incredible AirPods Pro deal not long ago, so act fast and your Christmas tree could be blessed with Cupertino’s finest!

