Get up to $70/£60 off the latest iPad 10th gen

Apple’s 10th generation iPad has a load of price cuts for Amazon Prime Day. This device – new last year – is similar to the iPad Air and boasts an updated design, support for new accessories. and features that have trickled down from more premium offerings such as the iPad Pro.

The pick of the deals is the $379.99 / £439 deal on the entry-level 64GB version, but there are plenty of deals to be had on other versions, too. We’ve put all the different deals below for you.

Usually, the Wi-Fi version would be available from $449/£499, with an extra $150/£170 for the cellular variant. Howeever, the Amazon pricing below is significantly lower.

Check out all the iPad deals at Amazon.com or Amazon UK

New to this iPad are a load of new colours – you can get it in blue, pink, yellow, or silver – just make sure you select the colour on Amazon before you buy. Note that there are only two storage options: 64GB or 256GB.

64GB Wi-Fi iPad deal

64GB cellular iPad deal

256GB Wi-Fi iPad deal

256GB cellular iPad deal

This Touch ID iPad is designed as the new entry-level model (despite the 9th generation still being sold) and it runs on the A14 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 12 Pro series. There’s a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360×1640 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and Apple’s True Tone technology.

Other new features to this iPad include a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree field of view to support Apple’s Center Stage. The new iPad supports Wi-Fi 6, 5G on cellular models plus there’s USB-C too. The only problem, as we identified in our iPad 10th generation review is that it still only supports the 1st-gen Apple Pencil.