Netflix Games coming to iOS – but not how you think

Following the launch of Netflix Games on Android, speculation continues to mount about when a release for iOS will follow suit – and what it might look like.

According to Bloomberg reporter and Apple insider Mark Gurman, Netflix’s first batch of games – which includes a pair of Stranger Things titles and three more traditional arcade-style tappers – will be released as individual downloads on the App Store.

This is in contrast to the Android version, which sees them directly integrated into the streaming giant’s app. Instead, the main Netflix app will likely still have a section promoting the games, but users who click will be ported to either the App Store (to download) or a standalone game app (to play).

Obviously, this is a bit of a pain given and said Android users have it much easier. But it’s also little surprise, given that Apple runs a tight ship on its App Store a third-party apps operating as gaming hubs are essentially prohibited by its terms. Even cloud gaming is largely restricted, though Apple has made some efforts to accomodate providers like Xbox Cloud Gaming in the past.

Netflix Games for Android was released globally on November 2 following a trial run in Poland. At the time of the launch, the streaming giant confirmed that it would also be making the games available for iOS in the future, though we don’t have a confirmed release date just yet.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated and let you know as soon as that changes.

