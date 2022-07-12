Nab £500 off Sony’s 65-inch 4K OLED KE65A8 TV in Prime Day deal

New tellies don’t come cheap, especially if you’re looking for all the bells and whistles. TV deals are some of the most popular in sales events, and Sony knows it. The manufacturer has come out swinging with a Prime Day deal on a 65-inch 4K OLED box.

That means you can grab a premium TV for a 29%/£500 saving on the usual price – almost a third off! The telly only comes in one colour, so there aren’t any decisions to make there. Sony’s Prime Day deal actually brings this 65-inch telly down to the price of the 55-inch model, which isn’t discounted.

With the Sony KE65A8, you’ll be getting a 65-inch 4K OLED TV from last year’s line-up, a great telly by anyone’s account. This year’s updated version has made it’s way on to our top 10 tellies list, and last year’s model impressed us too.

OLED tellies are well-known for offering true blacks, vivid colours, and high levels of contrast. There are brighter TVs out there, but the backlight behind the panels often results in a poorer image quality. The A8/P processor inside the KE65A8 promises extremely bright highlights, so you won’t be disappointed.

On top of this, you’ll get 4K picture quality, Dolby Atmos sound, Dolby Vision UHD support, the Android TV OS, the Google Assistant, and 4 HDMI ports. Sony offers a 12-month warranty with the telly, so you’ll be protected against any mishaps, too.

Sony’s KE65A8 telly offers some seriously good features. And at such a bargain price, it should be a top contender for your mantelpiece if you’re eyeing up a new TV.