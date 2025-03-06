My favourite fitness tracker, Whoop, is now available to try for FREE

Fitness enthusiasts, rejoice! Whoop, the premium wearable favoured by athletes, celebrities, wellness junkies (and myself) is currently offering you the opportunity to try its innovative tracker for free. You can sign up for the free trial in the US here, and the free trial in the UK here.

The trial includes a new or expertly inspected pre-owned device, a battery pack, and a brand-new band (all covered by Whoop’s lifetime warranty). If it’s not for you, simply cancel and return the device and battery pack for the cost of shipping (£8 / $8.99). Unless cancelled, the trial transitions into a 12-month membership for £229 / $239, with the option of monthly financing at £27 / $30 per month for 12 months.

For the uninitiated, Whoop is not your typical fitness tracker. Unlike many devices that focus on step counts and calorie estimates, Whoop offers a deep dive into health metrics. It tracks recovery, strain, and sleep in astonishing detail, giving users actionable insights to optimise workouts, rest, and overall health.

I’ve been using Whoop for the past month, and honestly, I haven’t taken it off. It’s so comfortable and its intelligent analytics and feedback have been a game-changer for me, especially when it comes to sleep tracking. Whoop doesn’t just tell you how long you’ve slept – it breaks down the quality, highlights disturbances, and gives you a sleep debt score so you can make smarter decisions about rest.

Unlike your typical step counters, Whoop dives into metrics like strain and recovery, offering personalised recommendations that have helped me fine-tune workouts and avoid burnout.

It’s basically like having a wellness coach strapped to your wrist, so whether you’re training for your next marathon, striving for better sleep, or simply curious about what your body is up to, Whoop’s insights are unmatched.

If you’ve been eyeing Whoop, now’s the time to join the community.

