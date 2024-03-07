My ears aren’t ready for the 2nd-gen Meze Audio Liric

High-end audio brands can be a snooty bunch, but Meze Audio was happy to take customer feedback on board for its second stab at a pair of premium planar magnetic wired headphones. The Meze Liric 2nd Generation promises smoother listening and a harder-wearing build, which should keep discerning audiophiles happy.

Each pair gets a smaller scale planar driver to the ones found in Meze’s top-tier Empyrean and Elite headphones, and are fitted with a new quarter wavelength resonator mask (QWRM). This metal plate covers specific openings in the driver frame to reduce certain high-frequency peaks, which should make for astonishingly accurate audio that’s on par with open-back cans for airiness.

Meze reckons the Liric 2nd Generation can deliver a frankly ridiculous 4-92,000Hz frequency response, at a very respectable 61 ohms. High enough that you’ll want some sort of dedicated DAC/amp to get the best from them, but not so high you’ll need to bankrupt yourself on audio equipment.

Instead of the leather-wrapped ear cups seen on the first-gen model, this new Liric has been treated to a sriped ebony wood finish. They’re meant to be as hard-wearing and long-lasting as the trees used to build them, with a modular design that also includes detachable magnetic ear pads. Copper accents and liberal use of leather in the headband means these absolutely look the business.

The first-gen Liric had a fairly unassuming pair of cables, but this version gets Meze’s hand-braided copper cable as standard. The 4.4mm connector is purpose-built for headphone amps and dedicated portable players. Being detachable rules out another possible point of failure, meaning these should last you for the long haul.

Got an audio itch only the Meze Liric 2nd Generation can scratch? It’s on sale right now, directly from the mezeaudio.com website, and from authorised retailers. Expect to part with $2000/€2000/£1850 in order to secure a pair.

