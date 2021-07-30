Motorola Edge 20 vs Pro vs Lite: Which should you buy?

We dug last year’s Motorola Edge, a nice return to flagship form for Moto after spending much of its time lately on budget-friendlier fare. So we’re pleased to see the sequels arrive.

The Motorola Edge 20 comes in three variants, with a standard mid-range model paired with a flagship Edge 20 Pro and budget Edge 20 Lite. They’re similar in a lot of ways, but there are key differences that set them apart. Some you can probably guess, but some you might not.

Thinking about springing for one of these new Moto handsets? Here’s what you need to know based on what’s been announced so far.