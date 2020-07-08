Motorola’s on the edge of glory with this knockout, combining sleek glass and metal, a quad-camera, and one of the best screens you’ll ever see. Meet the Motorola Edge.

The star of the show is the Edge’s 90Hz, silky smooth OLED screen - Edge by name, edge by design, the display virtually waterfalls off the left and right side, contrasting boldly with the flat, flush back - no beefy camera bumps here.

What the Edge gets right, it gets very right - rich, flagship design, a big battery that lasts, and that 6.7-inch canvas for movies and games. At £549, it won’t be breaking any banks, and better yet, it has the unicorn of ports at the base - a headphone jack!

So why does it cost half the price of an iPhone? Because dig a bit deeper and you’ll find mid-range power inside, and a good camera, rather than a stellar one. The question is, do you really need all that power, or can the Edge scratch your flagship itch?