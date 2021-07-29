Motorola Edge 20 Pro pumps up the perks with 144Hz screen, periscope zoom

Last year’s Motorola Edge was a welcome surprise: a strong, affordable, flagship-level Android phone from a storied brand that has mostly stayed in the budget and mid-range markets of late. The newly-announced Motorola Edge 20 models look even better, headlined by the top-tier Edge 20 Pro. It’s big on eye-catching perks, including a 6.7in OLED screen with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, beating most of the flagships on the market right now on that front, plus it implements Moto’s first periscope telephoto lens for 5x zoom shots and 50x hybrid zoom. And the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chip should make it plenty powerful, even if it doesn’t use the same top-end Snapdragon 888 as some rivals. It’ll sell for €700 (about £595) when it hits stores in the coming weeks. There’s also a standard Motorola Edge 20 with the same 144Hz display but no periscope lens and a mid-range chip for €500 (about £425), and an Edge 20 Lite with less power but the appealing price point of €350 (just under £300).