Bamford’s Mayfair 2.0 watch has dozens of colour combos, and I’m having trouble picking a favourite

Bamford London has reinvented one of its most popular models with the new Mayfair 2.0, a modular, customisable chronograph that can change to suit your personal style.

How exactly does it do that? The Mayfair 2.0 is built around a titanium core, and each watch comes with four interchangeable polymer cases that snap on and off without tools, along with matching straps.

It’s an incredibly simple idea, but a very fun one – you can switch from understated minimalism to full-on colour clash in seconds.

I’ve been trying to pick a favourite combination, and honestly, I can’t. The all-white version (white dial, white case, white strap) looks sleek and modern, but feels a bit boring compared to the more colourful options. The white dial with the red case, though, nails it for me. It gives off serious “Mission to Mars” MoonSwatch vibes and feels very distinctive.

Then there’s the pink dial with the blue case (pictured top), which I really enjoy. It’s playful, summery, and just the perfect amount of bold. Luckily, the Mayfair 2.0’s modular design means you don’t need to choose just one design; you just have to choose a dial colour.

Here are a few more options:

Beyond the colours, this is still very much a proper watch. It’s water-resistant to 100m, features sector subdials, its titanium inner core keeps it lightweight, and it’s powered by a Swiss-made quartz chronograph movement that promises to be tough, accurate, and reliable.

It should be comfortable, too, measuring 40mm in diameter, 13.8 mm thick, and with that lightweight plastic case.

The bright strap options include white and black rubber, as well as a colourful textured weave option.

The Mayfair 2.0 is classic Bamford: a watch that doesn’t take itself too seriously but still feels premium. It’s built for sports, but more importantly, for expression. Whether you’re timing a run or just matching your outfit, it’s the kind of watch that makes wearing one fun again.

The Mayfair 2.0 is available now, priced at £495 (approx. US$625) from Bamford London’s website.

