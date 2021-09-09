More powerful Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max adds Wi-Fi 6 to the mix

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with the latest-gen Alexa Voice Remote with its four preset buttons so you can get to the apps you want to quickly. Naturally, there’s support for all the usual streaming platforms via the latest-generation Fire TV interface – so Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport, Sky News, UKTV Play and others plus Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

As on several other Fire TV devices - like the Fire TV Cube - you can also now use picture-in-picture with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max so you can view your smart home devices (such as a Ring doorbell) in the corner of the screen.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has been launched a few weeks ahead of Amazon’s usual late-September devices splurge (where we normally get new Echo devices) so it’ll be interesting to see if the event is as big this year. Certainly, last year’s event revealed so many new products that some got lost in the mix, so maybe a simpler launch is in the offing for this year’s new Echo devices. We’re also expecting an upgrade to the Kindle range this year, too.