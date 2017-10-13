Clash of the Kindles: which one should you buy?

Kindle (£60)

The cheapest Kindle of the lot is the chubby funster of the e-reader gang. It costs about the same as a pair of trainers, can dole out any of the written content the £260 Oasis handles, and is the perfect present pick for the person who reads in fits and starts.

It doesn’t feel slow to use, and the screen has the same E Ink anti-glare tech as the best e-readers. Its display is exactly the same size as all of its brothers too: six inches across.

Get up close and you see why it’s cheaper. The biggie is that it doesn’t have a light. You better either have a pretty powerful bedside lamp or be taking it somewhere bright and sunny.

It also feels a lot cheaper. A bit of extra chunk is one thing, but its rough plastic just doesn’t feel quite as nice as that of the rest of the Kindle royal family. If you want an affordable Kindle to use and abuse in daylight, this is the one.

