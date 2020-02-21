March issue of Stuff magazine out now

The March issue of Stuff magazine is out now, featuring a smart home special of tips, tricks and tech to digitise your digs for the decade ahead.
From picking the right platform, pairing with your perfect voice assistant, and selecting the best devices to add to your network, we know building a connected abode can be a bewildering business, and that’s even before your broadband starts spluttering.
So, in a spot of voice assistant Tinder, we’ve sized up the Siri from the Alexa, and once we’ve helped you choose your AI partner, the Stuff team have compiled a comprehensive guide to smart security, smart lighting, smart displays, smart speakers, smart thermostats and much, much more.
MARCH ISSUE: SHOOTING STARS WITH SAMSUNG
In a typically jam-packed issue of big pictures, questionable headlines and fancy graphics, we get overly excited about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and it’s outrageous camera abilities that will have you quite literally shooting stars.
Not to be confused with an Ikea catalogue, we size up the world’s most exciting wardrobe (no, really), and definitely not be confused with an Ikea catalogue, there’s also something new from Ikea… with a little from the legends at Teenage Engineering.
Music maestros may wish to skip to our round-up of the coolest tech from the NAMM conference in California, including a piano that resembles a stealth fighter jet, and a guitar that resembles a guitar. Haven’t got the room? Beta Yourself focuses on ways to make digital music minus the real instruments.
MARCH ISSUE: GETTING YOUR GAME ON WITH GOOGLE
Gamers, revel in a first play of ‘Doom Eternal’, follow us on a ‘Journey to the Savage Planet’, and saddle up for ‘Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition’. We compare subscription gaming platforms such as Anstream and Apple Arcade, and report on Google Stadia's bid to drag you away from your consoles and embrace the cloud.
Elsewhere in Stuff’s star-rated reviews section, there’s a new action cam in town in the form of the modular Insta360 One R, the Google Pixelbook Go tries to tempt us over to Chrome OS, and the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tries to get us to ditch laptops altogether. Plus, the top 10 listicles of all our favourite other tech to help you make more informed choices with your gadget purchases.
MARCH ISSUE: WHERE TO GET YOUR COPY
The new issue of Stuff is out now in newsagents and supermarkets, online from the Kelsey store – where you’ll find the best subscription offers for treating you or yourself – or head over to Readly or Pocketmags for digital editions and other subscription deals. We guarantee you’ll get more entertainment from one issue than you will from a posh coffee and a croissant.