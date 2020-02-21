March issue of Stuff magazine out now

The March issue of Stuff magazine is out now, featuring a smart home special of tips, tricks and tech to digitise your digs for the decade ahead.

From picking the right platform, pairing with your perfect voice assistant, and selecting the best devices to add to your network, we know building a connected abode can be a bewildering business, and that’s even before your broadband starts spluttering.

So, in a spot of voice assistant Tinder, we’ve sized up the Siri from the Alexa, and once we’ve helped you choose your AI partner, the Stuff team have compiled a comprehensive guide to smart security, smart lighting, smart displays, smart speakers, smart thermostats and much, much more.