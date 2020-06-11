July issue of Stuff magazine out now

The July issue of Stuff magazine is out now, jam-packed with no fewer than 43 smart garden gadgets for everything from robo-mowing your lawn to hosting a stone-baked pizza party illuminated by a giant Roald Dahl-inspired lamp.
Don't own a garden? Don't fret, because we've got your green-fingered fantasies covered too with indoor smart gardens and hydroponic harvesters for a spot of interior Jumanji, plus a selection of waterproof Bluetooth speakers fit for a balcony.
If you're taking tentative steps past the garden gate, walking is so 2019, so we've rounded up our favourite bikes for summer 2020 and beyond, whether you're road riding, hitting trails and towpaths, aiming to scale mountains, taking a foldable on the train, or simply want to cheat with an e-bike.
STUFF JULY: HOT STUFF
A sizzling Hot Stuff section focuses on the Sonos Arc soundbar, Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet and Razer's stab at noise-cancelling headphones... complete with a bit of Stars Wars wizardry.
We reveal how you can donate to charitable causes using loyalty card points, and check out the latest shows to stream, including Spike Lee's latest movie.
Oh, and there's a chance to win a £1000 spending spree with backyard pizza oven kings, Ooni.
STUFF JULY: 172 GADGETS RATED FOR YOU
The number of gadgets to receive a Stuff star rating clocks in at 172, including in-depth reviews of the new and improved MacBook Air – yours for under a grand, so long as you stick clear of those SSD upgrades – Polar's adventure watch that does more for less, and we take to the skies somewhere above Dorset to give the DJI Mavic Air 2 its maiden flight, with stunning results.
The Fuji X-T200 proves to be a vlogger's paradise, we explore the coolest ways to get more from your iPad Pro, and in games there's a remastered version of Saints Row where wielding a sex toy as a melee weapon is considered the norm.
STUFF JULY: Where to buy
Welcome back newsagents, we missed you – but in person isn't the only way to grab your copy of Stuff.
Subscribe and pick between a print magazine delivered direct to your door with free P+P, a digital edition sent direct to your devices, or – if you really love us that much – a combined package of the pair.
Alternatively, check out the Stuff app on iOS, or if you just want to dip your toe with a single issue first we continue to be on Readly and Pocketmags for your perusing pleasure.
From the entire team, thank you for your support.