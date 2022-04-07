iPhone 14 Pro Max leak shows off bold new design with no notch

Of all the iPhone 14 rumours currently out there, the one suggesting Apple will kill off the notch front camera design with its new flagship series is arugably the most compelling, especially since it’s just made its way to the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We’ve now got even more evidence that a radical iPhone redesign is in the works, after a relatively new name in the Apple leaking game called ShrimpApplePro shared CAD (Computer Assisted Design) images purporting to show the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a series of hole-punch cut outs on the front of the device.

These take the place of the large notch front camera housing seen on devices like last year’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The purpose is the same, though, and the new unit will still house the forthcoming flagship’s selfie cam as well as its longstanding Face ID technology.

For reference, if Apple sticks to the same product launch strategy it has in recent years, then the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will both get super-sized siblings in the form of the iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max.

Further alleged iPhone 14 Pro Max design specs were shared by the Twitter tipster in a subsequent tweet.

Deleted the last one because of wrong calculation. 😬

That’s why you should double check everything. pic.twitter.com/OG7uO1FBxK — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 4, 2022

While we were initially surprised when rumours of the iPhone 14 dropping the notch design started to break cover, they’ve now gathered enough steam that we regard them as quite credible.

Certainly, such a redesign will cause a bit of a stir if it comes to pass, but few could argue that the less obtrusive hole-punch style is aesthetically inferior to the chunky notch – the issue will be if any other compromises are made to accomodate the switch.

Chief among these, the rear camera bulge looks considerably bigger than on the iPhone 13 Max – but that may be unavoidable if rumours of a more powerful iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max camera turn out to be true.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max could get a more powerful camera system – and bigger bulge

On the flip side, the images also show the device with a reduced bezel, which combined with the smaller cut out on the front would give Apple’s most premium phone more screen real estate than ever before.

This can surely only be construed as a good thing, though as ever we’ll almost certainly have to wait until September for the latest twist in the best iPhone saga.

