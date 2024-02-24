I’m getting a new iPad Air thanks to this deal that saves $150

Apple isn’t exactly known for “doing” discounts. But, that hasn’t stopped other retailers from offering up a selection of tempting iPad deals. If you’re in the market for a new Apple tablet, the iPad Air might be your best bet. It’s in the middle of the line-up, offering some of the more premium features at a lower price. And the best part? It still keeps things light and slim. If it does tickle your fancy, you can now pick up the latest model for even less, thanks to a killer deal.

US customers can head to Best Buy, where you can get a 64GB 10.9in iPad Air latest the latest-generation iPad Air for $450. That’s $150 off the usual $600 RRP. You get an expansive 10.9in display and a standard 64GB of internal storage, which should be more than enough for most shoppers. Since I’m still rocking an 8th-gen iPad, this deal is probably enough to get me to upgrade to a new device.

The iPad Air is a solid offering for all your tablet needs. We praised its performance and branded it a “top-quality package” in our review. It brings some serious improvements, packing Apple’s M1 chipset for extra power, a revamped front camera, and excellent build quality. What’s more, there aren’t many iPad rumours knocking around for the Air. ProMotion and M2 chips are the most obvious drip-down tech, which may appear in 2024. Nab the latest iPad Air in this deal, and you’ll be set even if a new model hits the shelves.

