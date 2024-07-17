I’m an iPhone patriot, but this Samsung Galaxy A55 Prime Day deal might convert me

I’m a dedicated iPhone patriot. Call it blind dedication or Stockholm Syndrome, but I’ve had an iPhone ever since the latter days of the Nokia 3210. I maintain that the iPhone is the best smartphone, but my eye has been turned elsewhere this Prime Day. That’s to the Samsung Galaxy A55. Hold your gasps, please.

This Prime Day, you can snap up the Samsung Galaxy A55 with a 21% discount. That brings the handset from £489 to £385 on Amazon UK for the savings event. I’m someone that usually juggles multiple handsets, to try out the latest stuff on both of the major platforms. And at this price, you might not find a better Android smartphone that the Galaxy A55.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 takes the best bits of the Samsung Galaxy S24, and places them in a mid-range phone. It has a 6.6in, 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, with an impressive 5000mAh capacity that’ll likely last me a few days at a time. The Exynos 1480 chipset that powers the Galaxy A55 is one of Samsung’s speediest yet, while a 50MP f/1.8 main camera is more than adequate for my amateur photosnapping.

Even at the regular price of £439/€480 for the Galaxy A55, it’s a pretty good deal. But with £100 off, you almost can’t say no. In our review, we scored the device an impressive four stars out of five.

